Manipur: Indian Army Fixes Footbridge For Citizens Amidst Reconstruction Work In NH-37

IMPHAL: The aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which severely damaged infrastructure, is being dealt with in Manipur.
Here's an overview of the circumstances:
The Irang Bridge collapse on NH-37, a vital route that links Imphal and Silchar, has had a significant effect on traffic flow. A timeline for the state government's efforts to restore traffic via the recently built RCC bridge has not yet been disclosed.
Meanwhile, highlighting the strong bond between the Indian Army and the civilians, a recent event in Bishnupur district showcased the Army's swift response to a critical crisis.
Following the heavy rains and a cyclone that devastated the region, Kangvai village has faced a major obstacle – their foot-over bridge over the Kangvai Nala, a vital link for villagers to access their farms, had been washed away due to the downpours.
This disruption to their livelihood threatened the well-being of the community. The Army took immediate action in this regard.
In a heartwarming display of cooperation, the Indian Army received a request for assistance from Kangvai village and responded promptly.
Fortunately, the villagers did not have to overcome this challenge alone. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Army deployed a dedicated team to the location.
Despite the added difficulty posed by the challenging and overflowing Kangvai stream, the skilled soldiers worked relentlessly to repair the bridge within a matter of hours.
It's important to note that local youth from Kangvai village also stepped up to assist the soldiers. While some places are undergoing restoration, reports suggest that the Kangpokpi district has sustained additional damage.
Unfortunately, it may also be mentioned that the state's transport problems have been made worse by the destruction of the Bailey Bridge, which connects Saikul with Kangpokpi Military Colony.
It must be noted that the armed forces as well as the National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Forces are working tirelessly in the region towards relief and rescue measures.