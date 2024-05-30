Manipur: Indian Army Fixes Footbridge For Citizens Amidst Reconstruction Work In NH-37

IMPHAL: The aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which severely damaged infrastructure, is being dealt with in Manipur.

Here's an overview of the circumstances:

The Irang Bridge collapse on NH-37, a vital route that links Imphal and Silchar, has had a significant effect on traffic flow. A timeline for the state government's efforts to restore traffic via the recently built RCC bridge has not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, highlighting the strong bond between the Indian Army and the civilians, a recent event in Bishnupur district showcased the Army's swift response to a critical crisis.