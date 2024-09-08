Manipur: Indian Army Rescued Two Trapped Labourers in Khongsang

Imphal: The Territorial Army unit of the Indian Army has rescued two labourers trapped while carrying out clearance of a choked stream in Khongsang while the search operation is still underway to find a missing labourer, said the Indian Army in an official statement. The rescue operation was carried out on Friday.

These three labourers were working to clear mud and debris that had accumulated under minor bridge 60 between Thingou and Khongsang Railway Station. All of a sudden there was a rise in the speed of the flow of debris and mud, due to which the earthmoving equipment was washed away and the labourers were trapped in the stream.

As soon as the information was received, a team of soldiers from Territorial Army launched a search and rescue operation and successfully rescued two workers. However, the search for the third missing worker is still in progress and additional troops have been sent to the site.

The official statement from the Territorial Army reads, “Three labourers were involved in clearing mud and debris that had accumulated and choked the flow of stream under minor bridge 60 (near Tunnel 11) between Thingou (8 kms West of Khongsang) and Khongsang Railway Stations, when the debris suddenly gave way, causing a rush of water, mud, and rocks that swept away the earthmoving equipment and trapped the three workers.”

It added, “Upon receiving information about the incident, the soldiers of Territorial Army swiftly deployed a search and rescue team from their Company Operating Base (COB) at Thingou, Manipur. The team, led by one Officer, one Junior Commissioned Officer and 10 Other Ranks, successfully rescued two workers. The search for the third missing worker was still in progress at the time filing the report. Additional troops have reached the site.” (ANI)

