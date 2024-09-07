Manipur: Kuki Militants Deploy Long-Range Rockets In Bishnupur District; Cops Retaliate
IMPHAL: Amidst the massive unrest prevailing in conflict-ridden Manipur, Kuki militants have added a new ammunition to their arsenal by deploying long-range rockets among civilians in two separate locations of Bishnupur district.
This was reported by the Manipur Police department who issued a release yesterday, stating the the situation in the state was tense but assured that it is under control.
The release further added that the deployment of long-range rockets among the civilian population cost the life of a 78-year-old senior citizen identified as RK Rabei of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai while six other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai of Bishnupur district.
Police teams and additional security forces have been sent there to engage with these militants hiding in the hill ranges adjoining the area.
Two bunkers located at Mualsang village and one at Laika Mualsau village in Churachandpur used by the insurgents were destroyed.
A sudden assault launched by suspected Kuki militants compelled the Police team of the Bishnupur District including the SP to immediately rush to the area.
The cops retaliated strongly by returning fire and managed to repel the attack. A military helicopter was also deployed to provide aerial assistance.
Top officials of the police department including IGP and DIGP have arrived at the spot to deliberate on the future course of action. High level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order situation.
The ground situation is being closely monitored by the concerned authorities and the cops are on high alert and have been kept on stand-by to respond to any contingency that may arise.
Meanwhile, movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 and NH-2 have been permitted but strict security measures have been put in place in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya Border Fencing Blunder Traps 82 Families; Minister Demands Urgent Action
ALSO WATCH: