Manipur: Kuki Militants Deploy Long-Range Rockets In Bishnupur District; Cops Retaliate

IMPHAL: Amidst the massive unrest prevailing in conflict-ridden Manipur, Kuki militants have added a new ammunition to their arsenal by deploying long-range rockets among civilians in two separate locations of Bishnupur district.

This was reported by the Manipur Police department who issued a release yesterday, stating the the situation in the state was tense but assured that it is under control.

The release further added that the deployment of long-range rockets among the civilian population cost the life of a 78-year-old senior citizen identified as RK Rabei of Moirang Phiwangbam Leikai while six other civilians were injured in Moirang Khoiru Leikai of Bishnupur district.