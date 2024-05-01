Manipur: Indian Security Forces Seize Cache of Weapons in Crackdown on Armed Miscreants in Manipur

IMPHAL: In a strategic move against insurgent activities in Manipur Indian security forces have successfully discovered a weapons cache. Simultaneously, they arrested multiple suspects during combined operations throughout the state. Over the past 36 hours agencies enforcing the law have escalated their crackdown on armed troublemakers. This was particularly true in Manipur's most isolated and susceptible areas, specifically those in the hill and valley districts.

In the southern expanses of Manipur's Churachandpur district security forces executed carefully orchestrated raid. The location was Zalenkot village. The joint team was composed of personnel from both central and state police units. They discovered a wide array of weaponry hidden by insurgents.

The recovered items consisted of a carbine (CMG) with a magazine and four single-barrel guns. They also found a grenade launcher (lathod gun). In addition, a pistol with magazine was discovered. The team also unearthed two improvised heavy mortars two magazines and ten tear gas shells.

Progressing northward operations near Twichamphai and Motbung Villages in Kangpokpi district resulted in three arrests. These individuals were suspected of participation in subversive actions. Those detained were Lunminthang Singsit (31), Paolenmang Samte (36) and Seiginlen Kipgen (30). The authorities confiscated 0.5 kg of an explosive substance. This substance was identified as gunpowder. Also seized were two suspected explosive ammunition devices.

In another related event the valley district of Bishnupur was scene for another operation. Here, a column of the Mahar Regiment led a successful raid. This resulted in a large cache of weapons being seized. The security forces recovered three AK rifles seven magazines and 210 rounds of ammunition. Five INSAS rifles were also found. These guns came with 13 magazines and 260 rounds. Furthermore, two SLRs were recovered with nine magazines and 180 rounds. The operation also resulted in the confiscation of hand grenades and bulletproof jackets. Various other items were also seized during operation.