Manipur: Internet Suspended in Ukhrul District Amid Rising Violence Concerns

IMPHAL: Law and order situation in Ukhrul District in Manipur worsens with sporadic incidents of violence and shoot outs due to which the state government also responded by taking action on the matter to prevent further turmoil.

The possibility of casualties and dereliction on the part of some social media sites being used for hate speech and provocative material could lead all forms of tensions to escalate the given crisis and bring more troubles.

The government has resorted to enforcing Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, in an effort to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent planning protests using apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

All internet and mobile data services, broadband as well as VPNs, have been suspended for one day by Ukhrul District from 1:20 pm on 2nd October. Such suspensions are exempted to only some essential services wherein a connection will be allowed for government offices. The state government is further allowed to extend the exemptions if required. It has been issued as an emergency measure which would be reviewed within 24 hours. Legal actions will be taken against any violator.

Amid a tense standoff in Manipur, Kuki groups have added further demands for the release of two Meitei hostages as part of the negotiations.

The development follows Kuki militants abducting three Meitei youths last Friday, where one hostage was released shortly after.

The Kuki factions are demanding the shifting of Kuki inmates from Saijwa Central Jail in Meitei-dominated Imphal to Churachandpur. At the same time, they are demanding that the police station in Island Valley, Kangpokpi, be established.

Manipur Police chief has kept in constant contact with the Kuki representatives since Monday but no headway could be achieved by late Tuesday.

This has evoked greater resentment, which has begun to translate into widespread public protests culminating into a total shutdown that began early on Tuesday in Thoubal district.