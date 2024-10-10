Manipur: JAC Demands Justice as Warden's Death Sparks Suspicion

IMPHAL: A protest by locals over the suspicious death of a warden Yairipok Keithel, near JNMDA College, wearied out the locality with a sit-in today while demanding justice over the suspicious death of Sagolshem Lenin (26).

Lenin was a warden in the Helping Hands Group (HHG) Academy at Ghari. He was found hanging in one of the classrooms of the HHG Academy campus. Lenin is the son of S. Inaoba of Leirongthel Pitra in Heirok AC, Thoubal.

Today, the protest was led by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the suspicious death of Sagolshem Lenin.

Academy's authorities called a local from Leirongthel Pitra around 9.45 am yesterday to inform that Lenin was found hanging at the campus in the morning.

S. Gambhir Singh, a convenor at the JAC has reservations about Lenin's death. He claims that when Lenin's family was informed of his passing, they appealed to the Academy that the body not be shifted and just left him as he lay till they came.

But when the family arrived, they found that Lenin lay on the ground, and Gambhir questioned whether he even hanged himself.

He has sought for the state government to take action against the perpetrators of Lenin's murder, come October 11. Should nothing be done in this connection, he warned protests were going to stiffen the next day.

The JAC has also vowed not to take Lenin's body unless the perpetrator of such a crime is brought before justice.