Manipur: Jiribam Ambush Leaves 1 CRPF Jawan Dead, 3 Injured

IMPHAL: A CRPF soldier was killed, and three others were injured, including a Sub-Inspector from Jiribam Police Station, during an ambush in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday.

The security team, made up of CRPF's 20th Battalion and Manipur Police officers, was heading towards Monbung village for a search operation related to a previous shooting incident. They were attacked by unidentified armed individuals around 9:40 am.

Officials reported that a Sub-Inspector from the Manipur police, a commando from the state forces, and one CRPF personnel were injured in the firefight.

The CRPF soldier who was killed has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, a 43-year-old from Bihar.