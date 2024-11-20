Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Recorded At 58.22%

MUMBAI: An important turning point in the political history of the state was reached on November 20, when 58.22% of voters cast ballots in Maharashtra's Assembly elections.

Two significant alliances faced off in the electoral battle, which involved 288 constituencies: the Mahayuti, comprising of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar; and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction.

Leading figures that encouraged citizens to actively participate were Aaditya Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi emphasised the value of democracy while urging a large participation.

In order to further strengthen the sense of civic responsibility among the electorate, actors Akshay Kumar and C.P. Radhakrishnan also participated in the voting process.