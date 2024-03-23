Manipur: Kangpokpi District Tops in ‘Special Polling Stations’ for Displaced Voters

IMPHAL: The Kangpokpi district in Manipur has the most “Special Polling Stations” for the displaced voters to vote in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Kangpokpi district, Mahesh Chaudhari, announced the information while speaking to the media regarding the polls.

The District Election Officer mentioned that several training sessions have been conducted in the past week since the Election Commission of India announced the election dates.

Chaudhari also mentioned that they are currently assessing the security situation, as well as identifying vulnerable and critical polling stations in the district.