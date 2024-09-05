Manipur: KSO Appeals SSC to Reinstate Exam Centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul

IMPHAL: The Kuki Students' Organization, General Headquarters, has sent an urgent appeal to Rakesh Ranjan, Staff Selection Commission Chairman, to reconsider the proposed abolition of the SSC Combined Graduate Level, Tier-1 Examination Centres in Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts of Manipur from September 8 onwards. Large-scale concern has been caused by the cancellation of examination centers, which the KSO termed "sudden" and deleterious to the aspirations of many candidates in these regions.

In a strongly-worded letter to the SSC Chairman, the KSO expressed their utmost disappointment over the decision, which they said has disrupted the preparation and examination plans of many candidates. This is forcing aspirants to go all the way to alternative centres, thereby seriously causing logistic and financial problems, the organization argued. They mentioned that the poor road conditions between Churachandpur and the nearest alternative centre in Aizawl, Mizoram, make this situation particularly challenging for local candidates.

The KSO pointed out that most of the minority Kuki candidates were put at a disadvantage by the buffer zone between Imphal Valley and Churachandpur and it was practically not possible to travel to Imphal for the examination. Although the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur assured full security, the SSC has failed to reinstate the cancelled centres and put these students to further disadvantage.

The KSO appeal is not merely to the SSC. They have also written to the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, seeking the intervention of the company into the urgent issue. Considering the larger role of TCS in promoting employments all over India, including Manipur, the student body expressed disappointment over the sudden cancellation of the exam centres. They believe that TCS, in its capacity as the technical partner for the conduct of SSC examinations, may be able to play an important role in revising this decision.

The KSO, in the letter once again highlighted the problems aspirants are facing, the expanse of travel, financial burdening, security issues amongst others, immediate review and action being the requirement. They also called on both the SSC and TCS to support the reinstatement of the Examination Centres so as to ensure a smooth and fair process for all candidates of Churachandpur and Ukhrul.