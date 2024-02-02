MANIPUR: In solidarity, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tengnoupal (KCA-T), and All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) vehemently opposed the Centre’s decision to end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar. In addition, both organizations expressed their differences on the proposed Indo-Myanmar border fence. In a statement released officially, the KCA-T expressed its grave concern and said the implementation of the border fence despite public opposition represented a betrayal of democratic values. The organization stressed that such practices silence the collective voice of the people and undermine the democratic principles.

According to KCA-T, the border fence project poses a serious threat to the cultural and traditional rights of the Kuki people living on both sides of the Indo-Myanmar border. The organization warned that any attempt to proceed arbitrarily and repressively could lead to civil unrest, thus threatening regional peace and stability. The KCA-T called for a rethink of these actions to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

Meanwhile, All Naga Students' Association of Manipur (ANSAM) took their protest to the next level by submitting a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike. The memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought withdrawal of the decision to suspend autonomous movement. Through his delegation, All Naga Students' Association of Manipur (ANSAM) expressed grave concern over the possible ramifications of the decision on the socio-cultural fabric of the region.

The cooperative nature of these two influential groups in the conflict-torn northeastern state of Manipur underlines the complexity of the situation prevailing in the state. As the debate over freedom of movement and securing the border intensifies, it remains unclear how the central government will react to the growing dissension and fear in this region in the 19th century. Further it is apprehensive as to how the government responds to the growing dissent and apprehensions within these communities.