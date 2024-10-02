Manipur: Kuki Groups Add Further Demands For The Release Of Meitei Hostages

IMPHAL: Amidst a tense standoff in Manipur, Kuki groups have added further demands for the release of two Meitei hostages as part of the negotiations.

This comes in the wake of Kuki militants kidnapping three Meitei youths last Friday, with one hostage released shortly thereafter.

Kuki factions are demanding transfer of Kuki inmates from Saijwa Central Jail in Meitei-dominated Imphal to Churachandpur. They are also calling for the establishment of a police station in Island Valley, Kangpokpi.

The Manipur Police chief has been in constant touch with Kuki representatives since Monday, but no substantial progress has been made as of late Tuesday.