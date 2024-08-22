Manipur: Kuki MLAs Urge Immediate Action Against CM Over Ethnic Persecution Claims

IMPHAL: A major political crisis has erupted in Manipur as a block of ten lawmakers from the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities is threatening to quit the ruling coalition over demands for severe action against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

This came after allegations came to light from a series of audio recordings, popularly called the "Manipur Tapes," which indicate his involvement in ethnic persecution.

The Scheduled Tribe legislators have already demanded prosecution of the Chief Minister Singh in case the accusations in the tapes are proved true. The allegations have been put in motion by tribal Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups.

According to reports, the recordings include self-incriminatory remarks of the Chief Minister claiming his involvement in the ethnic violence affecting the state.

To this allegation, the Manipur government, in a statement issued on August 20, has categorically denied that the tapes are genuine.

The government has termed the recordings as "doctored" and said they are aimed at triggering communal strife and sabotaging the peace initiatives underway in Manipur.

The legislators demand the removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh from the chair to ensure that he does not interfere with any probe into the tapes. They suspected that his continuation at the helm would undermine the credibility of any investigation into the tapes.

It is in this light that the Manipur government urged citizens not to believe or circulate any news item on social media and other news platforms without verification, sternly warning that any person found spreading false or misleading information will be dealt with according to the law.

Now, these so-called "Manipur Tapes" are said to show Chief Minister Singh confessing to his involvement in the persecution of the Kuki-Zo community. One of the most serious allegations is that Singh has allegedly flouted the orders from the Union Home Minister and covertly used bombs against civilians when there were clear instructions not to do so. The tapes also reportedly show Singh obstructing investigations into the theft of weapons from state forces and admitting his role in the death of hundreds from the Kuki-Zo community while begging the Meitei community to stop criticizing him.

The tapes have been forwarded to the Judicial Commission headed by Justice Lamba, and the legislators claimed that the recordings were authenticated by the brother of Singh, Rajendro Nong, who threatened those who leaked the tapes.

Against this backdrop, Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs again raised the demand for a separate Union Territory with its own legislature as the only solution toward achieving lasting peace in the region.