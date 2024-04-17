Manipur: Kuki Organization Urges Members to Abstain from Lok Sabha Elections

IMPHAL: in a major development, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills instructed Kuki community members in Sadar Hills to not take part in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the main authority for the Kuki community, issued a strong statement urging all Kuki residents in Sadar Hills to refrain from voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, emphasizing their firm stance and unity.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills clarified that their stance on the Lok sabha Polls is not about “boycotting” but rather choosing to “abstain from voting”.