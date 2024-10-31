Manipur: Kuki-Zo Women Block CM Singh's Entry To Kangpokpi

IMPHAL: Women belonging to the Kuki-Zo community across Sadar Hills in the Kangpokpi district assembled at Gamgiphai this morning to block the anticipated passage of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The protest was held to prevent Singh’s travel en route to the Liangmai Changa Ngee 2024 festival in the neighboring Senapati district of Manipur.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) had earlier delivered a strong warning to the Chief Minister before his scheduled visit, designating any attempt to enter Kuki-Zo areas as “provocative” and potentially “dangerous.”

CoTU had previously charged the Manipur CM with instigating violence against the Kuki-Zo community and warned that his presence could trigger violence in an already sensitive region.