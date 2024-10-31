Manipur Violence: Kuki Militants Carry Out Another Drone Attack

IMPHAL: Reports indicated that Kuki militants launched another drone bombing in Kadangband, Manipur on Wednesday, nearly two months after a similar attack occurred at Koutruk Ching Leikai on September 1.

Sources reported that the latest incident took place around 4:30 PM when a drone dropped a bomb that hit the north side of the home of 35-year-old Okram Hardash, the son of O Jugin, in Kadangband Part-2 Mayai Leikai, under the Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district. There was no report of injury till this report.

Witnesses said they saw a drone soon after the explosion.

It was reported that Ngangom Surbala, a young woman, was shot dead by the Kuki militants while visiting her family at Koutruk Ching Leikai with her daughter on September 1 during the drone bombings by the militants.

On October 13, the Bomb Disposal Squad from the CID (Tech) visited the site of the explosion near Koutruk Ching Leikai Church and they discovered several residues.

The NIA also began its probe into the incident, by visiting the site of the drone bombing at Koutruk village in Imphal West. It is part of the overall process of scrutiny into the case of alleged involvement of armed groups. NIA has filed an application before the Special Court of NIA for the handing over of all documents, case notes, and other materials seized by the Manipur police.

Earlier, the state government had assured its people that it would leave no stone unturned before the investigation into the crime. The NIA group has also begun its inquiries to know who had allegedly killed Ngangbam (O) Surbala.

Additionally, the NIA team visited Koutruk Ching Leikai where Kuki militants set ablaze several local residences on 01 September. The militants, belonging to the Kuki militant group, incinerated the homes of residents on 01 September. Some of the burned-out residents include Leisangthem Heman, Thangjam Bashan, Thangjam Kapil, Angom Sunita, and Nandeibam Ibohanbi. The team has met with local dwellers and taken the record of the area regarding the said issue.