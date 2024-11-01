Manipur: Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum Calls for Separate Union Territory

IMPHAL: The Kuki-Zo Women's Forum has filed a formal demand for an independent Union Territory within the state of Manipur that would have its own legislative framework.

This demand emanates from the need for a safer, fairer environment for the Kuki-Zo community, where justice, empowerment, and sustainable development are the basis.

The Forum recently underscored several major issues with Kuki-Zo women and their families, namely the difficulty of community living in the present socio-political situation.

This is the argument that an independent territory would afford direct influence over governance and resources-essentially what is needed to protect rights and quality of life.

The representatives of the Forum also emphasized that the new Union Territory must concentrate more on education and access to resources for women from the Kuki-Zo ethnic group.

That is, according to them, how they can help in the rebuilding and empowering themselves for reclaiming rights and living without fear.

Cooperation among communities to find ways of tackling violence and discrimination will help in striving towards making the environment safer for everybody.

Tingbem is a very prominent voice in the Forum. She expressed severe apprehension about the governance structure which is highly Meitei-centric at the moment. She fears that it does not address Kuki-Zo areas with much-needed representation or resources.

She urged the Central government to give direct support and funding for grievances so that they go straight to the Union Home Ministry and are not dealt with through the state's channel, as often happens, according to her claims.

The Forum has also mooted the idea of enforcement of President's Rule as a stop-gap measure towards stability. They feel that this transition arrangement would facilitate the Centre to take control of the administration of law and order and directly face the problems of the community and give immediate relief.

This is the call of the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum for a self-governed Union Territory focusing on the special requirements of the Kuki-Zo people and ushering them into a future of dignity and security.