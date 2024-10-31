Assam: STF Members Honoured with Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak

GUWAHATI: Four members of Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IGP and head of STF; Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Addl. SP; Hemanta Kachari, LNK; and Rajkumar Kaibartta, UB Constable – have been awarded the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak in the Special Operations field by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This prestigious honor recognizes their outstanding contributions in addressing some of Assam’s most pressing criminal issues dating from 21.03.23 to 20.03.24