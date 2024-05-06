Meghalaya: NPP Leader Clarifies State Job Reservation Committee, Calls Constitution Normal

SHILLONG: Marcuise N Marak, who is the State working president of the NPP and a senior minister responsible for PHE, has talked about the state's job reservation policy.
He responded to criticisms from former chief minister and Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma, who questioned the government's decision to set up an Experts Committee to review the job reservation policy.
Marak explained that the committee's main task is to thoroughly examine the state's job reservation policy and report their findings to the government.
He highlighted the committee's impartiality by appointing experts from outside the state, ensuring a fair assessment without any regional biases.
The five-member committee, led by retired judge Justice M C Garg, includes experts like Dr. Satish Chandra, Prof. D V Kumar, Prof. Chandrashekar, and Prof. Subhodeep Mukherjee.
Marak said that having local community members on the committee could lead to emotional decisions, so they chose neutral experts instead.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma made sure that the feelings of individuals, groups, or communities would still be considered in the process.
The Experts Committee has been tasked with visiting different parts of the state, interacting with the public and stakeholders, gathering complaints and suggestions, holding public hearings, and then submitting their report to the government for review.
Marak pointed out that the job reservation policy was last reviewed in 1987 during Captain Williamson A Sangma's time as Chief Minister. Despite careful consideration, the policy remained the same.
After reviewing the committee's report, the state cabinet will decide whether to change the policy or keep it as it is.
Marak promised that people in Garo Hills would have plenty of chances to share their views and suggestions when the committee visits.
He also warned people not to be influenced by false claims and accusations on social media. He encouraged the public to trust only verified facts about the issue.