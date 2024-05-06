Meghalaya: NPP Leader Clarifies State Job Reservation Committee, Calls Constitution Normal

SHILLONG: Marcuise N Marak, who is the State working president of the NPP and a senior minister responsible for PHE, has talked about the state's job reservation policy.

He responded to criticisms from former chief minister and Trinamool leader Mukul Sangma, who questioned the government's decision to set up an Experts Committee to review the job reservation policy.

Marak explained that the committee's main task is to thoroughly examine the state's job reservation policy and report their findings to the government.

He highlighted the committee's impartiality by appointing experts from outside the state, ensuring a fair assessment without any regional biases.