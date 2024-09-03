Meghalaya: GHADC Appeals for Rs 252 Crore to Address Salary Disputes

SHILLONG: The GHADC is facing a financial crisis, forcing it to seek a bailout of Rs 252 crore from the Central government-a substantial sum of money essential in clearing salaries and implementing the long-overdue 5th Pay Commission, a promise hanging in the balance since 2018.

The GHADC issue has reached its boiling point as the employees, demanding their salary since over two weeks, have decided to go for a sit-in protest-a powerful way of showing dissatisfaction. Recently, the workers on the forefront of this battle refused a proposal from the council to settle three months' salaries due under the 4th Pay Commission, which seemed to them too little and too late.

Ashahel D Shira, Executive Member for Forests and Environment at GHADC, gave an insight into the council's relentless efforts to tackle the crisis. It is informed that the EC has been holding persistent deliberations with both the Central and the state government, desperately looking for a solution. Formal letters requesting funds are already dispatched to the Centre, signaling urgency of the situation.

One of the major issues GHADC faces is the implementation of the 5th Pay Commission, which was announced without in-depth understanding of the financial limitations of the council by the previous Executive Committees. This commitment to adopt this new pay scale was made in 2018; however, it remains a faraway dream for the employees.

The protesting GHADC employees, in a new development, have made it clear that any delay in the implementation of the 5th Pay Commission would not be accepted and rejected the proposal for its rollout by January 2025. It was a decision reflective of their growing impatience and frustration among the workforces, who have struggled far too long with financial uncertainty.

Despite these challenges that are mounting daily, Shira said the council was still committed to ensuring that salaries are paid regularly to non-gazetted employees, a gesture of goodwill to show that the council means business with its intention to resolve the crisis. He announced the advancement of one month's salary to the workers.

The GHADC is trying to brave this storm; its appeal before the Central government will prove to be crucial for the future stability of the council and the well-being of its employees.