Manipur leaders pay solemn tribute to Maharaj Narasingh on 176th death anniversary

IMPHAL: Manipur on Saturday paid tribute on the occasion of the 176th death anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh, who led the fight to free Manipur from foreign rule during the First Anglo-Burmese War (1824-1826). Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and several other dignitaries paid their heartfelt respects to Maharaj Narasingh on the solemn occasion.

In a post on the social media platform X, Manipur Lok Bhavan said: "The Governor of Manipur pays solemn homage to Maharaja Nara Singh on his death anniversary. A valiant guardian of Manipur's sovereignty, Maharaja Nara Singh stood resolute in times of adversity, embodying courage, resilience, and unwavering devotion to his people."

"As we remember his enduring legacy, may his life inspire us to uphold the values of unity, preserve the spirit of peace, and work collectively towards a stronger and harmonious Manipur," Governor Bhalla added.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh also paid tribute to Maharaj Narasingh at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. While offering homage at the Samadhi of Maharaj Narasingh, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of the Almighty for peace and harmony in the state. (IANS)

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