Manipur CM Pledges Justice, Enhanced Support for Violence-Hit IDPs After Minor’s Killing

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday stated that the well-being of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence remains a top priority for the government. The Chief Minister visited the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal on Saturday and met the bereaved family of an eight-year-old girl who had gone missing on April 5 and was found dead the following day beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River.

Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased minor, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, Nivedita Lairenlakpam.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, the Chief Minister shared the family's grief and pain. He assured them of all possible assistance and said that justice would be delivered soon. Addressing inmates at the Akampat Relief Camp, Singh reiterated that the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons remains a key priority for the government.

Later, in a post on his X account, Singh said he met with the grieving parents and family members of the young child who tragically lost her life in an unfortunate incident.

He shared their sorrow, extended his heartfelt condolences, and offered assistance as a mark of support during this difficult time.

He added that after carefully listening to their grievances, he directed the concerned officials to take the necessary measures to address them. Focused steps would be undertaken to reduce their hardships and ensure that rehabilitation and resettlement efforts are implemented effectively and without delay.

He emphasised that the government remains committed to standing with every affected family and ensuring their dignity, security, and a hopeful future. A police official said earlier that the girl had gone missing from the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal East district on April 5.

Her body was recovered the next day (April 6) from beneath the Singjamei bridge along the Imphal River. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and remanded to police custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal East district.

The minor, along with her family, originally from Moreh in Tengnoupal district, had been staying at the Akampat Relief Camp since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023. (IANS)

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