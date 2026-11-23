Imphal: A pregnant woman died on the spot, while at least four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and other ambulance occupants were injured after an ambulance collided head-on with a Tata DI vehicle at Thinungei near Ningthoukhong in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday, November 23.

The collision was reported at around 5:30 AM, with dense fog and poor visibility cited in preliminary accounts as possible contributing factors.

The ambulance was carrying a pregnant woman to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal when it collided head-on with a Tata DI vehicle transporting BSF personnel.

The impact killed the woman at the scene and at least four BSF jawans and an unspecified number of ambulance occupants sustained injuries. The BSF personnel involved in the collision reportedly belonged to the force's 24th Battalion.

The accident occurred at Thinungei, near Ningthoukhong, in Bishnupur district, during the early hours of Monday, November 23.

The reported time of the collision was approximately 5:30 AM IST. However, CCTV footage associated with the incident was reportedly timestamped at around 4:11 AM.

Preliminary accounts point to dense early-morning fog and reduced road visibility as possible factors behind the head-on collision.

However, no official investigation findings have been provided to establish the precise cause of the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain subject to investigation. It has not yet been established whether visibility conditions, driver-related factors or other circumstances contributed to the crash.

Following the collision, nearby residents and responders reportedly shifted the injured people to local medical facilities for treatment.

At least four BSF personnel were among those injured. The exact number and identities of the injured ambulance occupants have not yet been established in the supplied reports.

The pregnant woman's identity and further details concerning the injured personnel were also yet to be ascertained. Manipur Police are investigating the collision to establish the identities of those involved and determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Further details about the victims, the injured personnel and the circumstances leading to the collision remain awaited.