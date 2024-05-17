Manipur: Liquor Worth Rs. 4 Lakh Destroyed in Kangpokpi District

IMPHAL: In significant crackdown on illicit liquor trade authorities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have destroyed substantial quantity of seized Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and locally-made distilled liquor. The operation was spearheaded by special enforcement squad. This squad comprised officials from Excise Police and other law enforcement agencies. It was conducted in connection with 18th Lok Sabha Election in 2024.

According to reports, total of 3579 liters of Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor and 99.17 liters of IMFL. Valued at approximately Rs. 411302 in the local black markets were confiscated. These were seized from various areas of Kangpokpi district between January and April of this year.

The seized liquor was deemed illegal under Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991. It was amassed through diligent efforts by enforcement squad. Following confiscation, authorities swiftly moved to dispose of illicit items.

The destruction ceremony took place at premises of Sapormeina Excise Station in Kangpokpi. Hundreds of bottles and several plastic bags containing DIC and IMFL liquors were incinerated in a controlled pyre. This disposal method was conducted under directive of State Excise Commissioner. It adhered to legal provisions outlined in Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act 1991 under section 69.

The joint operation not only signifies state's commitment to enforcing liquor prohibition laws. It also highlights collaborative efforts between various law enforcement agencies. Their aim is to curb illicit liquor trade, especially in sensitive border regions like Manipur.

Speaking on the matter officials emphasized detrimental effects of illegal liquor trade on society. They cited its contribution to health hazards and social instability. They reiterated government's resolve to combat such activities vigorously safeguarding public health and maintaining law and order.

The destruction of confiscated liquor serves as stark warning to those involved in illicit liquor trade. It underscores consequences of flouting state laws. Furthermore, it sends clear message. The authorities are actively monitoring. Cracking down on such illegal activities ensuring safer and healthier environment for residents.