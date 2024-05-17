Manipur: Security Advisor Briefs Manipur Governor on State's Security Situation

IMPHAL: Manipur's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, met with the state's Governor Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan to provide updates on the security landscape of the region. The meeting held on Thursday, aimed to brief the Governor about the current law and order situation. It also addressed measures taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

During the briefing Singh highlighted the deployment of central forces along fringe areas to prevent any potential untoward incidents. He informed the Governor that while some forces have been temporarily withdrawn to facilitate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, plans are in place for their return post-election. This ensures continued security coverage. Singh specifically mentioned the strategic deployment of central forces for guarding state armories. They also escort vehicles along key national highways namely NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road).

Governor Uikey, emphasizing the paramount importance of citizen safety urged the Security Advisor to undertake all necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain peace across state.

In parallel developments, law enforcement agencies have made significant strides in addressing security concerns. A joint team comprising Thoubal Police and 33 Assam Rifles apprehended four individuals affiliated with KCP(PWG) outfit. This occurred during an extortion attempt in Yairipok Bazaar. The arrested individuals, identified as Sinam Bijen Angom Ingo, Warepam Jayenta Singh and Oinam Naocha were found in possession of arms, ammunition and incriminating documents. Police also arrested Laishram Ronen Singh allegedly associated with KCP Taibanganba faction. They seized firearms and communication devices from him in Imphal West district.

These arrests underscore law enforcement agencies' concerted efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain peace and security in Manipur. The state remains vigilant as it navigates through various security challenges. Authorities work diligently to ensure the well-being of its residents and uphold the rule of law.