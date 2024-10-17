Manipur Lockdown: 3-Day Curfew Hits Churachandpur Amid Rising Tensions

IMPHAL: The Churachandpur district administration has clamped a total three-day curfew from 18 October, following the detection of some pre-cautionary measures.

A government order issued in this regard, signed by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, said the police had expressed their reservations regarding a possible threat to public peace and safety at the town.

So, as a precautionary measure, Section 163 of the BNSS 2023 has imposed a blanket ban from 6 pm of October 16 to 8 am of October 18 or till further order. It is extended to the whole Churachandpur district except for government agencies responsible for law and order and essential services.

As part of associated development, the Kuki Students' Organisation in the Moreh Block has released a notification to all schools and colleges under Moreh Sub-Division of Tengnoupal district to celebrate the 107th anniversary of the "Anglo-Kuki War (1917-1919)".

The Kuki students' organization has also ordered all schools to remain closed on 17th October to celebrate the anniversary.

Among the precipitating events of the current Manipur crisis was the burning of the controversial memorial gate for the "Anglo-Kuki War (1917-1919),' on Tiddim Road between Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

On May 3, 2023, a mass protest was held against the Scheduled Tribe status sought to be given to the Meitei community. Retaliating that day, the first Meitei village in Churachandpur district was attacked.

Earlier, Sit-in protest held in Sangakpham Bazar following the ruthless murder of 35-year-old Laishram Johnson and his friend, Elam Roshan were hunted on Tuesday.

The protest sites across Imphal have been seeking justice and accountability over the violent incident which occurred on Monday night.

Laishram Johnson, son of L Dhananjoy from Laipham Khunou, was declared dead as he was brought to the Khurkhul Primary Health Centre.

His kidnappers took him to a hospital and bolted amidst reports of visible injuries, leaving many further questions regarding his fate. Elam Roshan, the other person kidnapped alongside Johnson was also released by his assailants following sever battering, and is undergoing treatment in the ICU at Shija Hospital.