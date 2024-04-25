Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For 2nd Phase Polling In Outer Manipur Seat

IMPHAL: As the state of Manipur is gearing up for the second phase of polling for its Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency scheduled for April 26, authorities have put in place stringent security measures so as to ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.
In this regard, 857 polling stations have been set up while over 87 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 4,000 state police personnel have been deployed across the region.
Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha told the media that the upcoming phase will be held across 857 polling stations, including nine special polling stations.
87 companies of central paramilitary forces and a sizable contingent of state police forces have been mobilized so as to uphold the integrity of the democratic process.
In a move aimed towards gender inclusivity, the polling officer underscored that as many as 191 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women polling personnel.
The decision to conduct polling in two phases in Outer Manipur comes in the wake of security concerns, particularly after incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
It is worth mentioning that tragic ethnic clashes occurred in the state in the past, as a result of which, authorities have beefed up security measures.
Notably, the voting for the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency concluded during the initial phase which also saw parts of the Outer Manipur seat taking part in the electoral process.
However, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will go to the polls in the upcoming second phase.
Earlier, re-polling was conducted in 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur due to incidents of violence and vandalism, ensuring a fair electoral process.
Lorho Phoze of the Naga People Front, which is currently allied with the BJP-led NDA bloc, is the sitting MP of the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency.
The BJP has announced its support for Kachui Timothy Zimik, the NPF candidate for Outer Manipur, who will lock horns against Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, representing the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc.
ALSO READ: Gunfight breaks out between rival village volunteer factions in Manipur
ALSO WATCH: