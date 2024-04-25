Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Security Beefed Up For 2nd Phase Polling In Outer Manipur Seat

IMPHAL: As the state of Manipur is gearing up for the second phase of polling for its Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency scheduled for April 26, authorities have put in place stringent security measures so as to ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections.

In this regard, 857 polling stations have been set up while over 87 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 4,000 state police personnel have been deployed across the region.

Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha told the media that the upcoming phase will be held across 857 polling stations, including nine special polling stations.