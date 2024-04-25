Lok Sabha election: Campaigning ends in Silchar

Silchar: The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections came to an end in Silchar on Wednesday afternoon. The last of campaigning saw a massive motor bike rally of the BJP flagged off by the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The rally covered various roads of Silchar amid “Aab ki baar charsho paar” slogan by the saffron brigade.

In Silchar Lok Sabha seat, 13,51,496 voters will decide the fate of 8 candidates. This time total number of booths in the constituency spreading over seven Assembly segments, are 1551.

Campaigning, otherwise lukewarm in Silchar by all the three main stakeholders, started to pick up since last Sunday following Union Minister Amit Shah’s spectacular road show. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was another top rank national leader who addressed a public rally here seeking support for her party candidate Radheshyam Biswas. Other than Shah and Banerjee no other national leader campaigned here this time. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sonowal, however, rallied for the party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya.

On Wednesday, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP as well as leading journalist Sagarika Ghose addressed a press briefing. She lambasted the BJP government for using the agencies like the CBI, ED to silence the opposition and even any voice of dissidence. She along with her Rajya Sabha colleague Sushmita Dev claimed that the INDIA Bloc would definitely touch the magic figure in the Lok Sabha and the TMC would play a vital role in forming the new coalition government.

Also Read: DC Varnali Deka declared dry days in Nalbari ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Also Watch: