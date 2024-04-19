Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shots Fired At Polling Booth During Voting In Moirang

IMPHAL: In a distressing incident, several rounds were fired by an unknown group of miscreants near a polling station in Thamanpokpi in the Moirang Assembly segment in Manipur on Friday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported from this firing incident which created a sense of panic among the electorates who had lined up in order to exercise their franchise as the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections kicked off on Friday.

A video that has gone viral surfaced online showing chaotic scenes as the terrified voters ran out of the polling booth after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Amidst tight security arrangements put in place, the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat and parts of Outer Manipur headed to the polling booths on Friday in a state which has been ravaged by ethnic violence over the last one year between the majority Meiteis, who reside in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community, who live in the hills.