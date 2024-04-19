Manipur: Peaceful Polls Urged by Manipur Congress Candidate Dr. Bimol Akoijam

MANIPUR: Manipur election scenario was bustling in Manipur assembly Congress candidate Dr. Akoijam, along with his wife and family, enthusiastically participated in the election process at a model venue, stressing the importance of peaceful elections are emphasized



Speaking to the media fraternity about the elections, Akoijam rightly stressed that his role not only as a candidate but also as a committed election candidate, insisting that his ballot paper was not purely political but a civic duty. He urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process, urging them to think about the governance envisioned in the next five years.



"I want people to have the right to vote peacefully because this is the right of the citizens to decide how the place is run and who they elect as our representatives," he enthused



Expressing confidence in his electoral prospects, Akoijam, a respected professor, expressed hope for a landslide victory. He highlighted the changing sentiments among the Manipuri people over the past year and stressed the importance of strong voting for the parliamentary and state assembly elections.



Thus reflecting on the wider electoral landscape, Akoizam stressed the importance of participation, urging voters to focus on the governance of the state, not internally just on disturbing issues.

As the state gets underway with the 18th Lok Sabha polls, 47 constituencies in Manipur are actively participating in the primary. A total of 15,44,652 eligible voters including 7,41,849 male, 8,02,557 female voters and 246 transgender voters are expected to cast their votes in 2,107 polling booths set up in the state



Elaborate measures have been taken to conduct smooth elections to ensure that the democratic rights of every citizen are respected and upheld. Dr Akoijam’s call for peaceful elections resonates as the people of Manipur exercise their sovereign right to elect their representatives for the coming year.