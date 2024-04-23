Manipur Lok Sabha repolling: 73.05 percent voter turnout

Imphal: A voter turnout of 73.05 per cent was recorded in repolling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. Meanwhile, re-polling in 11 polling stations of the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is being held.

After incidents of violence reported at these polling stations in Manipur on April 19, the Election Commission has ordered the repolling.

The affected polling stations where repolling is being conducted are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam, incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

Security has been tightened in all the polling stations to avoid any mishaps. Some miscreants had allegedly opened fire and even destroyed EVMs at these polling stations during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Manipur saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm on April 19.

In the incidents of violence on April 19, one civilian was reported to be injured after the firing, and clashes were reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the Lok Sabha elections. All 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted for the Lok Sabha. The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

