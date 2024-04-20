Manipur CEO calls for Re-Voting in 6 Polling Stations Amid Violence

IMPHAL: the Chief Election Officer in Manipur has called for fresh voting in six polling stations where violence was reported on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Ramananda Nongmeikapam, has written a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India.

This follows a turbulent turn in the General Election for the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on April 19, with reports of violence and disruptions from several polling stations.

The report states that many polling stations experienced serious disturbances, leading to inconclusive polling results.