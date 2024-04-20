Manipur CEO calls for Re-Voting in 6 Polling Stations Amid Violence

IMPHAL: the Chief Election Officer in Manipur has called for fresh voting in six polling stations where violence was reported on Friday.
The Deputy Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Ramananda Nongmeikapam, has written a letter to the Secretary of the Election Commission of India.
This follows a turbulent turn in the General Election for the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on April 19, with reports of violence and disruptions from several polling stations.
The report states that many polling stations experienced serious disturbances, leading to inconclusive polling results.
The Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School (3/11), Khongman Zone (5/31), and Iroisemba Upper Primary School in its Eastern (10/1), Western (10/6), and Middle (10/7) wings were among the affected stations.
Meanwhile, at least three people were arrested by the police in Manipur for reportedly being involved in a shooting near a polling station in Imphal East district.
The three people who were arrested were reportedly involved in a shooting that place at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district on Friday while voting was underway.
The accused were identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh (34), Nongthombam Ratan (47), and Khumukcham Angamba (32).
The Manipur police said that the arrests were made “in connection with a shooting at Moirangkampu primary school, where one person was injured.”
One civilian was injured after the firing and clashes were reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
Block Level Officer for Moirangkampu, Sajeb Surbala Devi said, "Suddenly two men came here and asked for polling agents of the Congress and the BJP. They took the Congress agent outside by holding his hand. Then the two men fired shots from inside the car. One person got injured."
Meanwhile, Presiding Officer Vimal Chandra said that security was alright early in the morning but since the violence erupted, it feels very risky.
ALSO WATCH: