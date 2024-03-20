Manipur: Loktak Lake Integrated Management Plan Approved for Conservation and Sustainable Development

IMPHAL: The approval of the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) by the central authority is a big boost for Loktak Lake, the biggest freshwater lake of Northeast India, to receive much-needed conservation efforts. The IMP is one of the pivotal steps taken towards safeguarding the ecological integrity of the Loktak Lake and the promotion of sustainable societal benefits under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) scheme.

The approval, being presented to the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh during a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in New Delhi, underlines the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to revitalize the nation's wetlands and mangroves. LDA Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh said in favor of the IMP, whereby the effort in integrating ecosystem services and biodiversity values into the land and water resource management and developmental planning processes can be provided.

Based on the Ramsar Convention principles, the IMP adopts ecosystem-based approaches under the framework of sustainable development, stressing the preservation of the ecological character. The comprehensive plan encompasses many actions, including de-listing Loktak Lake from the Montreux Record, conducting wetland inventories and assessments and monitoring systems, and establishing scientific advisory and outreach programs.

Other important initiatives that the IMP outlines comprise rejuvenating the natural drainage system, extraction of floating biomass (Phumdis), regular maintenance of the open water regime, water quality improvement, afforestation in the catchment area, and enhancement of community livelihoods through sustainable fishery practices. Besides, efforts would be directed to consolidate Keibul Lamjao National Park's boundaries and promote eco-development initiatives. The plan emphasizes the identification of fish breeding grounds and the implementation of community-managed fisheries strategies to ensure the sustainable utilization of resources.

M. Asnikumar Singh made mention of the invaluable contributions of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, in expediting the approval process. He also thanked the Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, and State Environment and Forest Minister, Th. Biswajit Singh, for their timely intervention. He requested the citizens of Manipur, particularly the fishing community, to join the LDA in their collective mission to protect Loktak Lake and all its associated wetlands.