Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Takes Charge of Food Processing Industries

ITANAGAR: Kiren Rijiju Has Another Responsibility of Overseeing Ministry of Food Processing Industries. This comes after the sudden resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Paras's resignation and entrusted him with the new portfolio—Kiren Rijiju, who already holds the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He had demanded a seat in the Lok Sabha from Hajipur constituency to carry out the contest and said that he is going to tender his resignation. RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras's decision to step down precedes his formal announcement of candidacy, as he is awaiting BJP decision on the allocation of seats to RLJP members. He has warned the BJP of exploring alternative options if their demands are not met, meaning that alliances within NDA seem fragile.
The recent alliance of the BJP with Paras's estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, in Bihar, only makes matters worse. Kiren Rijiju's dual portfolio is a signal of the trust bestowed upon him to manage crucial sectors effectively. This political reorganization is a reflection not only of the continuing maneuvering within the NDA but also a recalibration of alliances and strategies leading up to the Lok Sabha elections. With all the parties striving for power and influence, the Indian political stage remains very dynamic and uncertain.
The number of ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team is currently 65, and the former Food Processing Industries Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president has been entrusted with another responsibility. President Droupadi Murmu approved Paras’ resignation and delegated the new portfolio to Rijiju, who already holds the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Pashupati Kumar Paras, president of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), put in his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning his intention to contest from Hajipur, a seat he was allocated. Paras' resignation is of concern due to growing tensions within the RLJP and its parent party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), with regard to more profound power struggles within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
He then decided to step down before formally announcing his candidacy, which was coming shortly, depending on what seats the BJP would give him. In the meantime, BJP’s recent alliance with Paras’s estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, in Bihar, adds another layer of complexity to the political scenario.
Being entrusted with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries as an assignment of a Kiren Rijiju-led ministry underscores the government's efforts to maintain stability amid internal rifts and alliance dynamics. This will mean that he is going to take responsibility for two ministries—Food Processing Industries and Earth Sciences.
ALSO WATCH: