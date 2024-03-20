Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Takes Charge of Food Processing Industries

ITANAGAR: Kiren Rijiju Has Another Responsibility of Overseeing Ministry of Food Processing Industries. This comes after the sudden resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Paras's resignation and entrusted him with the new portfolio—Kiren Rijiju, who already holds the Ministry of Earth Sciences. He had demanded a seat in the Lok Sabha from Hajipur constituency to carry out the contest and said that he is going to tender his resignation. RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras's decision to step down precedes his formal announcement of candidacy, as he is awaiting BJP decision on the allocation of seats to RLJP members. He has warned the BJP of exploring alternative options if their demands are not met, meaning that alliances within NDA seem fragile.