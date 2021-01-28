Manipur Lottery Results Today - 28 January'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .

Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only... Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 73D 78664

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 73D 78664 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 78664 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 36529, 43209, 47061, 47083, 51722, 64467, 82379, 84143, 95804, 98155 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0279, 2894, 4348, 4637, 5622, 5673, 7127, 7546, 7721, 9351 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0137, 0261, 0703, 2241, 2306, 2691, 5870, 8013, 8576, 9988 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0094, 1248, 2443, 3225, 4287, 5182, 6279, 7450, 8327, 9340, 0127, 1372, 2485, 3291, 4305, 5195, 6523, 7478, 8346, 9341, 0215, 1714, 2556, 3429, 4322, 5375, 6871, 7538, 8397, 9360, 0319, 1840, 2733, 3487, 4356, 5423, 6992, 7542, 8506, 9518, 0385, 1852, 2742, 3718, 4792, 5691, 7006, 7741, 8627, 9530, 0416, 2048, 2784, 3751, 4798, 5744, 7022, 7836, 8753, 9534, 0677, 2156, 2787, 3816, 4815, 5813, 7024, 7894, 9130, 9550, 0734, 2317, 3065, 3988, 4918, 5913, 7139, 8073, 9167, 9638, 0741, 2374, 3172, 4031, 5087, 5924, 7230, 8220, 9314, 9703, 0763, 2417, 3204, 4265, 5120, 6017, 7410, 8231, 9328, 9835

Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification



Manipur lottery game is also conducts in a day & an evening at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs.



Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM

Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only... Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 85H 58375

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 85H 58375 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 58375 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 07866, 16394, 23604, 49926, 58605, 62767, 78083, 90717, 91058, 92186 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0086, 0224, 0855, 4753, 5871, 7511, 7585, 7972, 9419, 9806 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0235, 0524, 0631, 1288, 3196, 3944, 5492, 5534, 5748, 7004 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0194, 0968, 2317, 2956, 4201, 5671, 6552, 7008, 8031, 9356, 0240, 1213, 2462, 2982, 4328, 5780, 6586, 7048, 8223, 9433, 0286, 1607, 2593, 3109, 4370, 5942, 6703, 7179, 8322, 9469, 0321, 1640, 2605, 3218, 4388, 5970, 6752, 7232, 8401, 9528, 0346, 1682, 2618, 3359, 5072, 5973, 6789, 7425, 8493, 9602, 0365, 1789, 2715, 3576, 5139, 6182, 6843, 7450, 8691, 9653, 0375, 1906, 2845, 3629, 5414, 6247, 6879, 7453, 9082, 9697, 0407, 1962, 2890, 3637, 5420, 6316, 6904, 7498, 9259, 9816, 0411, 2152, 2895, 4026, 5496, 6443, 6917, 7637, 9332, 9852, 0891, 2196, 2934, 4118, 5649, 6455, 6942, 7948, 9354, 9916

Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM



Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only... Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No 82C 29029

Manipur Lottery Prize Prize Money Lottery Number Lucky Prize 27 Lakh 82C 29029 Consolation prize ₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers 29029 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 02559, 02689, 24388, 41060, 65214, 69414, 76021, 79084, 88326, 89452 3rd Prize Rs 1000/- 0075, 1636, 4495, 4507, 5722, 5969, 6180, 6294, 7643, 8934 4th Prize Rs 700/- 0564, 0937, 1017, 1047, 4521, 5368, 5975, 6215, 7685, 9696 5th Prize Rs 500/- 0048, 1159, 2078, 2649, 3512, 4463, 5724, 6840, 7654, 9243, 0079, 1243, 2079, 2673, 3745, 4642, 5760, 6843, 8089, 9326, 0164, 1456, 2181, 2683, 3785, 4717, 6035, 6985, 8132, 9357, 0262, 1643, 2200, 2715, 3834, 4785, 6213, 7059, 8137, 9371, 0397, 1649, 2208, 2740, 3958, 4812, 6250, 7300, 8328, 9375, 0502, 1789, 2261, 3098, 4168, 4921, 6270, 7320, 8352, 9475, 0822, 1799, 2428, 3184, 4201, 4955, 6323, 7382, 8372, 9526, 1023, 1845, 2429, 3206, 4321, 5116, 6341, 7386, 9015, 9603, 1024, 1930, 2548, 3389, 4397, 5429, 6379, 7390, 9112, 9827, 1095, 1934, 2570, 3490, 4418, 5621, 6784, 7503, 9206, 9940

