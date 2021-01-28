Manipur Lottery Results Today - 28 January'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result

Manipur State Lottery Result Live Update: There are only 13 states in India where playing lottery game is legalised by government of India. Manipur is among the states where lotteries are legal. Other lottery state are Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. In rest of Indian states, there is complete ban on lottery playing. You can check lottery result at official website - http://www.manipurlotteries.com/ .
Check, If you missed - Manipur Lottery Results Today - 27 January'21 - Manipur State Singam Morning, Evening Lottery Result
Manipur Singam Morning Lottery Result - Declared @11:00 AM
Manipur Singam targets morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur morning lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
73D 78664
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
73D 78664
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
78664
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
36529, 43209, 47061, 47083, 51722, 64467, 82379, 84143, 95804, 98155
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0279, 2894, 4348, 4637, 5622, 5673, 7127, 7546, 7721, 9351
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0137, 0261, 0703, 2241, 2306, 2691, 5870, 8013, 8576, 9988
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0094, 1248, 2443, 3225, 4287, 5182, 6279, 7450, 8327, 9340, 0127, 1372, 2485, 3291, 4305, 5195, 6523, 7478, 8346, 9341, 0215, 1714, 2556, 3429, 4322, 5375, 6871, 7538, 8397, 9360, 0319, 1840, 2733, 3487, 4356, 5423, 6992, 7542, 8506, 9518, 0385, 1852, 2742, 3718, 4792, 5691, 7006, 7741, 8627, 9530, 0416, 2048, 2784, 3751, 4798, 5744, 7022, 7836, 8753, 9534, 0677, 2156, 2787, 3816, 4815, 5813, 7024, 7894, 9130, 9550, 0734, 2317, 3065, 3988, 4918, 5913, 7139, 8073, 9167, 9638, 0741, 2374, 3172, 4031, 5087, 5924, 7230, 8220, 9314, 9703, 0763, 2417, 3204, 4265, 5120, 6017, 7410, 8231, 9328, 9835
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Day Lottery Result - @ 03:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur day lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
85H 58375
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
85H 58375
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
58375
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
07866, 16394, 23604, 49926, 58605, 62767, 78083, 90717, 91058, 92186
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0086, 0224, 0855, 4753, 5871, 7511, 7585, 7972, 9419, 9806
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0235, 0524, 0631, 1288, 3196, 3944, 5492, 5534, 5748, 7004
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0194, 0968, 2317, 2956, 4201, 5671, 6552, 7008, 8031, 9356, 0240, 1213, 2462, 2982, 4328, 5780, 6586, 7048, 8223, 9433, 0286, 1607, 2593, 3109, 4370, 5942, 6703, 7179, 8322, 9469, 0321, 1640, 2605, 3218, 4388, 5970, 6752, 7232, 8401, 9528, 0346, 1682, 2618, 3359, 5072, 5973, 6789, 7425, 8493, 9602, 0365, 1789, 2715, 3576, 5139, 6182, 6843, 7450, 8691, 9653, 0375, 1906, 2845, 3629, 5414, 6247, 6879, 7453, 9082, 9697, 0407, 1962, 2890, 3637, 5420, 6316, 6904, 7498, 9259, 9816, 0411, 2152, 2895, 4026, 5496, 6443, 6917, 7637, 9332, 9852, 0891, 2196, 2934, 4118, 5649, 6455, 6942, 7948, 9354, 9916
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
Manipur Singam Evening Lottery Result @ 07:00 PM
Manipur Singam targets evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. Today's results for Manipur evening lottery result has been declared. Today first lucky prize gone in favour of the lottery number given below. Lottery lucky first prize is of Rs 27 Lakhs. The Manipur lottery ticket price is ₹ 6 only...
Manipur Morning Lottery First Prize Winner
First Prize Winning Lottery Sequence No
82C 29029
Manipur Lottery Prize
Prize Money
Lottery Number
Lucky Prize
27 Lakh
82C 29029
Consolation prize
₹10,000 to all lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers
29029
2nd Prize
Rs 5000/-
02559, 02689, 24388, 41060, 65214, 69414, 76021, 79084, 88326, 89452
3rd Prize
Rs 1000/-
0075, 1636, 4495, 4507, 5722, 5969, 6180, 6294, 7643, 8934
4th Prize
Rs 700/-
0564, 0937, 1017, 1047, 4521, 5368, 5975, 6215, 7685, 9696
5th Prize
Rs 500/-
0048, 1159, 2078, 2649, 3512, 4463, 5724, 6840, 7654, 9243, 0079, 1243, 2079, 2673, 3745, 4642, 5760, 6843, 8089, 9326, 0164, 1456, 2181, 2683, 3785, 4717, 6035, 6985, 8132, 9357, 0262, 1643, 2200, 2715, 3834, 4785, 6213, 7059, 8137, 9371, 0397, 1649, 2208, 2740, 3958, 4812, 6250, 7300, 8328, 9375, 0502, 1789, 2261, 3098, 4168, 4921, 6270, 7320, 8352, 9475, 0822, 1799, 2428, 3184, 4201, 4955, 6323, 7382, 8372, 9526, 1023, 1845, 2429, 3206, 4321, 5116, 6341, 7386, 9015, 9603, 1024, 1930, 2548, 3389, 4397, 5429, 6379, 7390, 9112, 9827, 1095, 1934, 2570, 3490, 4418, 5621, 6784, 7503, 9206, 9940
Verify your lottery ticket number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers - Click Here to Check Official Notification
The lottery winners need to produce a valid identity proof suggested by lottery rules in front of The Director of Manipur Lottery in Imphal at the time of receive the winning amount.