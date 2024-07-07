Manipur: Making comprehensive plan to find permanent solution for floods, says CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday inspected flood-affected areas in Imphal and said that the government has discussed for making a comprehensive plan to find a permanent solution for floods in the future.

CM Singh also expressed his gratitude towards the security personnel for providing relief and helping in carving the flood situation in the state.

After inspection, while speaking to ANI, the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "This is a natural disaster. We hadn't expected such heavy rains. It is happening in many parts of India. Manipur received heavy rains in various areas and unfortunately in the Senapati district, two people lost their lives. Even the Ukhrul district is also flooded. So, I was discussing with the Water Resources Minister that we have to make a comprehensive plan, a detailed report project for the future so that we can find a permanent solution for the future."

He further informed that he has sent his Chief Secretary to Delhi to address the state's requirement in front of the centre and stated, "I think this time, the most casualty is not taking place in the valley area, and in the hilly area, except the very unfortunate loss of two lives in the Senapati area. The road has been damaged, and the house has been submerged, many battlefields have been submerged.

I have sent my Chief Secretary in Delhi, to raise the requirement of the state at the centre, with details in a preliminary report."

"Relief materials are provided by the deputy commissioner in all areas and the materials for embankment for protection against flood are also provided," said the Chief Minister.

Expressing his gratitude, Singh said, "I appreciate that in Manipur, different departments are involved here, Manipur Rifles, Police, Local volunteers, and Assam Rifles. I really, thank all of them, for helping in carving this flood situation."

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Rifles launched Operation Jal Raahat in Imphal to prevent flooding. A Flood Control Room has been activated with helpline number 7075578116 with effect from 6 PM on 2nd July 2024, said Assam Rifles in a statement.

Reports of severe waterlogging and rivers reaching high flood levels have been received from Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal Districts.

On Tuesday, on requisition from civil administration, two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) columns were deployed in New Checkon and Mahabali Temple in Imphal. The prompt actions of Assam Rifles resulted in safely rescuing 550 civilians including men, women, and children, and preventing the overflow of the Imphal River to the adjoining areas, said the paramilitary force. (ANI)

