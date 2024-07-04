Manipur: Floods in Manipur Cause Two Deaths, Force School Closures and Mass Evacuations

IMPHAL: In Manipur severe flooding has led to tragic consequences. At least two people reported dead after drowning in Senapati River. The state government announced closure of schools until Thursday, July 4 because of escalating flood situation.

The flood crisis intensified. Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West. Kongba River overflowed at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East. These breaches resulted in inundation of localities. There has been evacuation of over 2000 residents. The Imphal River's overflow particularly affected Singjamei and Langthabal assembly constituencies in Imphal West. The Iril River's flooding has submerged numerous habitations in Kshetrigao and Wangkhei assembly constituencies in Imphal East.

The ongoing rescue operations which have been crucial in mitigating impact of severe flooding, are being conducted by multiple agencies. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Indian Red Cross Society, Loktak Development Authority Assam Rifles and state police have been actively involved in relief. And in rescue operations for past two days. These efforts have been pivotal in addressing immediate needs of those affected and ensuring their safety.

In response to crisis, state government has established 24x7 control room to enhance coordination in rescue. Relief and rehabilitation efforts. This control room aims to streamline response to the incessant rains. Floods and landslides that have devastated region. It is also focused on addressing specific requirements of affected residents ensuring they receive necessary support and resources.

The situation remains critical as authorities continue to monitor flood levels and work towards providing relief to those impacted. Efforts of rescue teams. And coordination facilitated by control room. Are vital in managing this disaster. And aiding in recovery of affected communities.

As Manipur grapples with this natural calamity the resilience and collaborative efforts of rescue teams. And government authorities stands as a testament to their commitment to safeguarding lives and well-being of residents.