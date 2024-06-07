Mizoram: African Swine Fever Devastates Mizoram’s Pig Farming Industry

AIZAWL: The African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak continues to wreak havoc in Mizoram claiming over 1,400 pigs and piglets in first five months of this year. According to official from the Mizoram Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. The virus has now spread to 80 villages across seven districts. This intensifies the crisis

The situation worsened on Thursday. 64 pigs died and 235 others were culled to prevent the virus from spreading further. Since January ASF resulted in deaths of 1,488 pigs. An additional 3002 pigs were culled as preventive measure, the official reported these figures.

The ASF outbreak was first detected in March 2021 in Lungsen village, Lunglei district. This area is near the Bangladesh border. Authorities suspect disease originated from pigs illegally imported from Bangladesh. Mizoram’s efforts to contain virus are complicated by its 318-kilometer-long international border with Bangladesh.

In 2021 disease led to deaths of 33,417 pigs. Followed by 12795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023. To control outbreaks authorities culled 12,568 pigs in 2021. 11686 in 2022 and 928 in 2023.

Mizoram government has maintained strict ban on import of pigs from outside state to combat ongoing crisis. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has also implemented rigorous measures. This includes prohibiting import and export of pigs from infected zones.

ASF outbreak is now considered endemic in region. Particularly after wild boars were found dead from disease in jungles of Champhai district in July 2022.

Mizoram’s pig farming industry has faced significant challenges. In addition to ASF. State was previously hit by Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in 2013. Also, in 2016 2018 and 2020. Resulting in thousands of pig deaths and losses amounting to Rs 10.62 crore.

Continuous outbreaks have severely impacted livelihoods. Especially of pig farmers in Mizoram, with recent ASF surge exacerbating struggles. Authorities remain vigilant enforcing strict biosecurity measures.