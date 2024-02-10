MANIPUR: The Manipur Cabinet has paid tribute to Chingtham Anand Singh, the late Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh, who was assaulted by militants does not come. The decision, announced by Manipur CM N Biren Singh, is aimed at recognizing the services and sacrifices of the slain officer and sending relief to his family. The job approval for the son of SDPO Chingtham Anand Singh, who lost his life in the line of duty on October 31, 2023 after suffering injuries in a terrorist attack in Moreh, Manipur underlines the government's commitment to bolster the support of law enforcement agencies the glory is emphasized.

Besides, in order to enhance the welfare of Manipur police and strengthen security measures in weak areas, the cabinet also gave the green light to increase the allowance. With immediate effect, the allowance of Manipur police commandos will be hiked by Rs 5,000, while state troopers deployed in strategic areas will get Rs 3,000.

The proposed intention to increase law enforcement funding by the agencies reflects the federal government’s recognition of the difficult situation they face in dealing with the threat by insuregencies and criminals. The intention is to provide financial incentives is to boost the morale of the police in order to uplift their commitment to maintaining harmony and security throughout Manipur.

The Manipur government is trying their best to abide by the law and order, security and public safety issues in the state. Concerned about militant activity and sporadic crime, such initiatives highlight the government’s proactive stance to strengthen its police capabilities and support their personnel in their duties.

The wise decision to promote the son of the slain SDPO and enhance the allowance to the police underscores the government’s commitment to honor the sacrifices made by law enforcement agencies to protect public interest in Manipur.