Assam: Youth Goes Missing After Attending Reh festival in Arunachal

ASSAM: A youth from Digboi in Tinsukia district of Assam has been reported missing after he allegedly disappeared from a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Hunli.
The victim, a resident of Anandapara in Digboi town, has been identified as Debojit Das who went missing on February 4, 2023.
Reports indicate that on January 31, 2024, Debojit traveled to Etalin village under the guidance of Amit Dey, hailing from Golai Number 1, Digboi, to oversee the sound system for the upcoming Reh Festival scheduled for February 1, 2, and 3.
Upon completing their tasks, the team dispersed and headed back to Roing on February 3. However, heavy rainfall and snowfall had led to the closure of the road, leaving the entire crew stranded in Hunli.
Following the circumstances, the team decided to spend the night at a hotel in the same area.
The following day, Amit, the supervisor of the team, noticed that Debojit Das had been missing from the room since 7 am. Moreover, they hadn't received any communication from him, and his phone was switched off, further raising their concerns.
After the eventuality, a missing persons report was filed at the Roing police station in Arunachal Pradesh. Yet, the police had not obtained any substantial leads or progressed in locating him.
The incident came to light when Snigdha Das, the sister of the missing youth reached out to the respective handles of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, and Arunachal Pradesh DGP on X, seeking assistance.
“Please help sir please. Sir, I hope this message finds you well. I’m writing to seek urgent assistance regarding a distressing matter concerning my brother, Debojit Das, a resident of Digboi, Assam. We are deeply worried about his well-being and safety, considering the lack of contact for the past six days. Despite filing a report with the Roing Thana in Arunachal Pradesh, we have not received any substantial leads or progress in locating him," she wrote on her 'X' handle.
