Assam: Youth Goes Missing After Attending Reh festival in Arunachal

ASSAM: A youth from Digboi in Tinsukia district of Assam has been reported missing after he allegedly disappeared from a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Hunli.

The victim, a resident of Anandapara in Digboi town, has been identified as Debojit Das who went missing on February 4, 2023.

Reports indicate that on January 31, 2024, Debojit traveled to Etalin village under the guidance of Amit Dey, hailing from Golai Number 1, Digboi, to oversee the sound system for the upcoming Reh Festival scheduled for February 1, 2, and 3.

Upon completing their tasks, the team dispersed and headed back to Roing on February 3. However, heavy rainfall and snowfall had led to the closure of the road, leaving the entire crew stranded in Hunli.