Manipur: Manipur Helicopter Passenger Service Rakes in Rs 90 Crore Revenue Since Inception

MANIPUR: The Manipur Helicopter Passenger Service has collected a staggering amount of Rs. 90 crore since the beginning in the year 2018. Launched under the Central Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme, this service has emerged is an example of accessibility which will facilitate over 31,000 passengers by March this year.

Inaugurating the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the vital role of this scheme in strengthening connectivity and boosting economic growth, especially in remote areas of Manipur emphasize. The extensive road connectivity from Imphal to places like Churachandpur, Aizwal, Lairuching, Dimapur, Moreh and Ukhrul has largely filled the gap in the availability of this service.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized that the service is affordable, with a modest fare of Rs 2,500 on fare, making helicopter travel accessible to a large number of people in the state. Furthermore, he also mentioned the government’s ambitious plan to expand the service to more areas in the hilly regions of the country, thereby ensuring equal access to aircraft.

With the advent of this affordable and accessible airline connectivity, residents are poised to reap many benefits, especially in some critical areas such as medical transport and emergency services. By providing fast and efficient air transportation in the region, the Manipur Helicopter Passenger Service addresses the age-old challenge of accessibility, ease of mobility especially in remote and geographically challenging areas of transport in the region.

The success of the Manipur Helicopter Passenger Service not only highlights the effectiveness of the regional connectivity network but is an example of the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and development across Manipur. As the service grows in the region of Manipur it is dedicated to making social and economic change, empowering communities and improving the lives of all residents in the region.