Manipur: Manipur Launches Ukhrul-Imphal Helicopter Service to Boost Connectivity in Hill Districts

MANIPUR: Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal route passenger helicopter service. Transport Minister, Khashim Washum, MLAs, Chief Secretary and officials of the transport department at the ceremony held at the Chief Miniter Secretariat.

The recently introduced flyover between Imphal and Ukhrul is poised to become a major link for transportation and transportation, facilitating business activities and strengthening development efforts in both the districts Chief Minister of Manipur Mr. Biren Singh expressed hope that the ministry will have a positive impact on businesses. The fare between Imphal and Ukhrul and vice versa has been fixed at Rs 2,500.

The Manipur Heli Service which was initially launched in the year 2018 under a subsidy scheme from the Home Ministry, runs on 75% central and 25% state government funds With the addition of the Imphal-Ukhrul route, it has now expanded and arms to Tamenglong, Jiribam and the border town of Moreh.

Previous year, the scheme also included Imphal-Churachandpur, Imphal-Aizol via Churachandpur, Imphal-Lairouching and Imphal-Dimapur via Lairouching In the last five years that is from 2018-2023, the Manipur Heli service has handled over 31,163 passengers, including emergency relief, rescue operations and medical evacuation, Chief Minister of Manipur state Mr. Biren Singh assured expansion helicopter service again to solve the communication issues and improve general transportation facilities in the state of Manipur.

During the even, Chief Minister of Manipur Mr. Biren Singh also inaugurated transport offices in five districts namely Pherzawl, Kakching, Noney, Kamjong and Jiribam. Expressing his appreciation for this much-awaited development, Ukhrul MLA Ram Muiwah described the deplorable condition of the roads in Ukhrul as an important challenge and pointed to infrastructure a down in the hilly districts of the state. He has also stressed the need for immediate infrastructure reforms to successfully address the connectivity issue in the region.