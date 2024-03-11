Assam: Assam CM Stresses Internal Dynamics in Manipur Amid Affection for PM Modi

ASSAM: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma threw light on the internal development of Manipur and acknowledged the enduring love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the masses. At the meeting, Sarma highlighted the prevailing view among Manipuris that the issues affecting the state are central to the state and not directly caused by the central government.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Manipur for a long time, Sarma highlighted the ingrained enthusiasm for Prime Minister Modi among the locals. Sarma asserted that despite media coverage of Manipur’s internal affairs, there was a conspicuous lack of criticism of PM Modi from credible voices in the Meitei or Kuki communities. Also, Sarma elaborated that the complexities of the social structure of Manipur have been running among the tribals for centuries.

He stressed that these discrepancies were not driven by policy decisions or interventions by the BJP government. Based on his personal interactions with Meitei-Kuki communities, Sarma shared their views that he did not want third parties to intervene in resolving internal disputes highlighted the need for empowerment of these communities to solve their problems internally, stressing that only law and order can be ensured by external institutions.

