Manipur: Massive Protest in Tengnoupal, Against India-Myanmar Border Fence

IMPHAL: In collaboration with the Zo-Unification Organisation (ZORO) and Nagaland Indigenous People's Forum (NIPF), the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District (KIT) and the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Tengnoupal District organized a large rally today.
The rally aimed to express opposition to the government's decision to cancel the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and build border fencing between India and Myanmar.
Starting at 10:00 am from St. Peter's Church, the rally grew in size as it moved towards the office of the Deputy Commissioner Tengnoupal District.
Hundreds of Kuki-Zo people from across Tengnoupal District joined the protest rally. The streets resounded with chants and slogans as participants expressed their disagreement.
After the rally, a public meeting was held at the Tengnoupal Community Hall. Prominent figures such as Hollal Zou, Vice President of KIT, Kaikholal Haokip, President of HTC, and Thangboi Lhungdim, President of KSO Tengnoupal District, spoke at the meeting, rallying support for their cause.
Leaders from various civil society organizations, village chiefs, tribal leaders, church authorities, and students came together in solidarity during the demonstration.
The protest by the Kuki-Zo in Tengnoupal District highlighted the widespread concern and opposition to the government's proposed actions, with dissenting voices in the district growing louder, challenging the authorities' decisions regarding the region's border policies.
Earlier in February, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans to fence the entire 1,643-kilometer stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border, indicating a potential shift in the Free Movement Regime (FMR) that allows residents along the border to travel 16 kilometers into each other's territory without formal documentation.
The announcement, made via a social media post, outlined the Modi government's commitment to creating borders and improving surveillance along this strategic frontier.
Shah highlighted that a 10-kilometer stretch in Moreh, Manipur, had already been fenced as part of the initiative.
The decision to construct a fence along the entire border underscores the government's determination to enhance national security and control unauthorized cross-border movements. A patrol track will also be established along the border to enhance surveillance capabilities.
