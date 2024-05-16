Manipur: Massive Protest in Tengnoupal, Against India-Myanmar Border Fence

IMPHAL: In collaboration with the Zo-Unification Organisation (ZORO) and Nagaland Indigenous People's Forum (NIPF), the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District (KIT) and the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) Tengnoupal District organized a large rally today.

The rally aimed to express opposition to the government's decision to cancel the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and build border fencing between India and Myanmar.

Starting at 10:00 am from St. Peter's Church, the rally grew in size as it moved towards the office of the Deputy Commissioner Tengnoupal District.