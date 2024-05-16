Tripura: Government Designates Officials to Committees for Implementing CAA

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has started selecting officials to set up committees for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
According to a notification from the Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Tripura, district magistrates have been asked to nominate a Tripura Civil Service officer.
This officer will be a non-voting member of the District Level Committee, which will handle citizenship applications.
The notification read, “With reference to the subject cited above, I am to inform that RD Meena, Director (Citizenship), Govt. of India, MHA, Foreigners Division (Citizenship Wing)... has intimated the Director of Census Operations of all States/UTs regarding the constitution of the District Level Committee in connection with the implementation of CAA, 2019 for processing citizenship applications under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955. In this regard, you are requested to nominate one TCS officer who shall be an invitee of the District Level Committee for the purpose of processing citizenship applications under Section 613 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The name of the said officer may kindly be sent to this Directorate at the earliest.”
A source within the Tripura government, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that the process of appointing officers has begun.
Earlier in March, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Citizen (Amendment) Act that has come into effect will not be implemented in the north-eastern states where there is a provision for the Inner Line Permit (ILP), including areas that are granted special status under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.
The Union Home Minister also said that the implementation of the CAA will not dilute the composition and the rights of the tribals.
"We have made provisions in the Act itself that wherever there is an Inner Line Permit and whatever areas are included in the 6th Schedule areas, CAA will not be applicable there. The applications with the address in those areas will not be uploaded to the app. We have excluded it from the app itself," said Shah.
