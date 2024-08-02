Manipur: Meitei and Hmar Communities Pledge to Restore Peace in Violence-Hit Jiribam District

IMPHAL: The representatives of Meitei and Hmar communities have committed to working together to restore peace and normalcy in violence-stricken Jiribam district of Manipur. The significant agreement was reached during meeting held at CRPF facility in Cachar district Assam, on Thursday August 1.

The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration. Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel also participated. Representatives from Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were present. This inclusive approach highlights collective desire for peace among diverse ethnic groups in region.

In a joint statement issued after meeting it was confirmed that both sides have committed to making concerted efforts to restore normalcy. They aim to prevent further incidents of arson and firing. They pledged to cooperate fully with security forces operating in area. They will facilitate controlled and coordinated movement within district.

The commitment to peace comes as much-needed relief in backdrop of ongoing violence in Manipur which has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless. Conflict initially erupted in May last year between Meiteis, primarily based in Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups from adjoining hills.

Jiribam a district that largely remained unaffected by conflict, was recently thrust into turmoil following discovery of mutilated body of farmer in June. This tragic incident triggered wave of violence. It included arson and forced thousands of residents to seek refuge in relief camps.

Adding to distress a CRPF personnel was killed in ambush by militants during patrol in mid-July. This underscores volatile security situation in region. The joint meeting and subsequent agreement mark significant step towards stabilizing area. It also aims at rebuilding trust among affected communities.

Both Meitei and Hmar communities have expressed commitment to working closely with security forces to maintain peace and order. They have agreed to support efforts of security personnel. This includes ensuring controlled and coordinated movement of people to prevent any further escalations of violence.

Next meeting is scheduled for August 15. Representatives will reconvene to assess progress and plan further steps to ensure lasting peace in region. Hope is that this collaborative approach will pave way for return to normalcy. It will enable residents of Jiribam to rebuild their lives in a safe and peaceful environment.