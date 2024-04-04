Tripura: Political Tensions Escalate as Congress Publicity Van Vandalized

AGARTALA: The Congress and INDIA bloc candidate, Ashish Kumar Saha, has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, Puneet Agarwal, requesting strict action against individuals reportedly supported by the BJP.

They are accused of vandalizing and destroying a Congress publicity vehicle.

In the letter, Saha claimed that on April 2, miscreants committed a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). They allegedly forcefully took control of a Congress publicity vehicle that was prominently displaying party flags, banners, and posters.