Manipur: Meitei, Naga Groups to Hold Imphal Rally on October 31

IMPHAL: Meitei and Naga organisations in Manipur have decided to hold a rally in Imphal on October 31, demanding action against Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

The rally, initially called by the Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI), received the endorsement of the United Naga Council (UNC) on Tuesday. The UNC urged Naga organisations in Imphal to participate and announced similar protests in Naga-dominated district headquarters.

The UNC backed demands to scrap the SoO agreement and replace the Assam Rifles with another central security agency along Manipur's 398-km border with Myanmar. It accused the force of remaining a "mute spectator" to attacks on Nagas and Meiteis.

At least 24 Kuki armed groups have been covered by the SoO agreement since 2008. The agreement has not been renewed since September following objections from the Manipur government and Meitei and Naga organisations. (Agencies)

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