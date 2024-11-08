Manipur: Militants Set Ablaze Six Houses, Attack Villagers In Jiribam's Zairon Hmar Village

IMPHAL: A group of armed militants set at least six houses on fire and attacked residents of a tribal village in the violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur plagued by a deadly ethnic conflict, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village after the group of militants set ablaze the houses, a senior officer said.

According to initial reports, several villagers were able to escape during the attack and took shelter in the nearby forests. Reports indicate that the arson severely damaged at least six houses, and an investigation is currently underway.

Kuki-Zo organizations claimed that a woman, a resident of the village, was killed during the attack, but the district police have not confirmed the report of death.