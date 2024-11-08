Manipur: Militants Set Ablaze Six Houses, Attack Villagers In Jiribam's Zairon Hmar Village

IMPHAL: A group of armed militants set at least six houses on fire and attacked residents of a tribal village in the violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur plagued by a deadly ethnic conflict, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village after the group of militants set ablaze the houses, a senior officer said.
According to initial reports, several villagers were able to escape during the attack and took shelter in the nearby forests. Reports indicate that the arson severely damaged at least six houses, and an investigation is currently underway.
Kuki-Zo organizations claimed that a woman, a resident of the village, was killed during the attack, but the district police have not confirmed the report of death.
Notably, Manipur has been devastated by a bloody ethnic strife since May last year, and over 200 people were killed.
The violence broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis comprise roughly 53 percent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 percent and reside primarily in the hill districts.
ALSO READ: Manipur: Dengue Cases Continue to Increase, 12 Cases Reported on Thursday
ALSO WATCH: