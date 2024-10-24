Tripura: TSR Jawan Fatally Electrocuted, Family and Colleagues Grieve

AGARTALA: A 34-year-old jawan of the 13th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) was electrocuted accidentally on Tuesday. The incident occurred at the battalion headquarters in Subhasnagar under Kanchanpur sub-division in the North district of Tripura.

Dipak from the Makumcherra area of Laljuri block was a committed soldier to his unit and state. His sudden death has plunged his family, friends, and colleagues into deep mourning. As well marked by commitment and service, the loss of Dipak caused the entire community and the battalion to mourn, from where it is well-respected.

Reports described the accident when Dipak Debnath was painting a room at the battalion headquarters. Unfortunately, a wet brush he used came into contact with a high-voltage LT line running above the room, causing severe electric shock. Debnath, who was nearby, was critically injured.

The youth received first aid treatment from the doctors of the local Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Hospital and was referred to the North Tripura District Hospital in Dharmanagar. "While he was being taken to GBP Hospital, Agartala for further treatment, he succumbed to death.

His body lies at GBP Hospital and an autopsy will be performed after the post-mortem, and his remains will be brought to the 13th TSR Battalion headquarters in Kanchanpur on Wednesday," officials said.

He was such a sudden loss to his colleagues and family: "It's an irreplaceable loss", said one of his fellow jawans. The entire battalion grieves over his death, and heartfelt condolences have been extended to his grieved family.

The exact circumstances that led to electrocution are yet to be fully investigated; however, the accident highlights the dangers that staffers in such roles face, even at their headquarters.